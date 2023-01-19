Vardanyan: I hope that due to pressure of international community Artsakh will overcome the crisis quickly

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan hopes that due to the continuing pressure of the international community Artsakh will quickly overcome this crisis, he wrote on Facebook.
"Artsakh continues to face a humanitarian catastrophe created by Azerbaijan, which deepens day by day. Artsakh and its people are unwavering in their struggle for the inalienable right to live in their homeland.
I thank all international organizations, parliaments of different countries, all foreign officials who care about Artsakh, for making Artsakh's voice heard, for responding to it and raising the issue.
I hope that thanks to the continuing pressure of the international community Artsakh will quickly overcome the crisis."