News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Vardanyan: I hope that due to pressure of international community Artsakh will overcome the crisis quickly
Vardanyan: I hope that due to pressure of international community Artsakh will overcome the crisis quickly
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan hopes that due to the continuing pressure of the international community Artsakh will quickly overcome this crisis, he wrote on Facebook.

"Artsakh continues to face a humanitarian catastrophe created by Azerbaijan, which deepens day by day. Artsakh and its people are unwavering in their struggle for the inalienable right to live in their homeland.

I thank all international organizations, parliaments of different countries, all foreign officials who care about Artsakh, for making Artsakh's voice heard, for responding to it and raising the issue.

I hope that thanks to the continuing pressure of the international community Artsakh will quickly overcome the crisis."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Baku is dissatisfied with statement of Committee of Ministers Chairman of European Council on Lachin corridor
Baku is dissatisfied with the statement of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland...
 Armen Grigoryan and French presidential advisor on importance of continuous consultations for peace in region
Armen Grigoryan and Diplomatic Advisor to the French President Isabelle Dumont had a telephone conversation...
 Artsakh: 10 kids are in intensive care, neonatal department
According to the statistical updates of the day...
 About three dozen NGOs in Armenia address UN Security Council and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
About three dozen organizations issued a statement addressed to the UN Security Council...
 European Parliament adopts resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade
In the resolution MEPs deplore the serious humanitarian crisis caused by the current blockade...
 Rasa Ostrauskaite: EU has called on Azerbaijan to fully restore freedom of movement along Lachin corridor
The European Union Permanent Representative to the OSCE reflected on the continued Azerbaijani blockade of the corridor…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos