Moldova asked allies to strengthen its air defense potential
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Moldova has asked allies to strengthen its air defense capabilities, President Maia Sandu said.

The country's military budget has been increased, she said, and the government is in talks with the EU about air defense systems and is also discussing the issue with allies on a bilateral basis.

Russia did try to mobilize corrupt groups in Moldova and pro-Russian parties in order to overthrow the government, parliament and the president, and that does not mean it has given up, but we have managed to maintain stability so far, she noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
