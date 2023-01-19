Prime Minister of Greece: We will not go to war with Turkey

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking at a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, stated that they will not go to war with Turkey, reports Kathimerini.
He said he still believes it is possible to resolve the differences between Greece and Turkey through dialogue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "We should be able to sit at the table (of negotiations) with Turkey as reasonable adults and resolve our main disagreement about the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean," he said.
Erdogan has repeatedly stated that Turkish troops could attack Greece "suddenly one night," and even threatened to launch a missile attack on Athens.