Armenia ambassador-at-large: Soldiers were in village house because their barracks was blown up in September attack

What happened has its reasons. The boys were accommodated in that house in the village because their barracks was blown up as a result of the September attack of Azerbaijan. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, said this on the air of the Public Television, and referring to the fatal fire that took place in the accommodation of the engineer-sapper troop of the military unit located in Azat village of Gegharkunik Province.

"After the September 13 attack, when the military unit was blown up, instead of the military unit, the government had ordered Italian modular military units. The supplier company had offered to bring the modular military units used in Afghanistan, but the government demanded a completely new one. And under those conditions, all the conditions should have been provided, but the barracks have arrived. What happened has its reasons. The boys were accommodated in that house in the village because the barracks were blown up as a result of the [September] attack of Azerbaijan. There must be those modules that meet all the conditions. Those modules have already arrived. Four months have passed since the attack, they have managed to do this. The system should be completely changed," Marukyan said.

To note, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Aram Torosyan, gave photos to First Channel News, where it can be seen how the new military accommodations will look like.