Friday
January 20
Friday
January 20
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Soldiers were in village house because their barracks was blown up in September attack
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Soldiers were in village house because their barracks was blown up in September attack
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Analytics, Society, Incidents

What happened has its reasons. The boys were accommodated in that house in the village because their barracks was blown up as a result of the September attack of Azerbaijan. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, said this on the air of the Public Television, and referring to the fatal fire that took place in the accommodation of the engineer-sapper troop of the military unit located in Azat village of Gegharkunik Province.

"After the September 13 attack, when the military unit was blown up, instead of the military unit, the government had ordered Italian modular military units. The supplier company had offered to bring the modular military units used in Afghanistan, but the government demanded a completely new one. And under those conditions, all the conditions should have been provided, but the barracks have arrived. What happened has its reasons. The boys were accommodated in that house in the village because the barracks were blown up as a result of the [September] attack of Azerbaijan. There must be those modules that meet all the conditions. Those modules have already arrived. Four months have passed since the attack, they have managed to do this. The system should be completely changed," Marukyan said.

To note, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Aram Torosyan, gave photos to First Channel News, where it can be seen how the new military accommodations will look like.

3.jpg (59 KB)

4.jpg (42 KB)

5.jpg (66 KB)

6.jpg (87 KB)
Rescuers took out bodies of many soldiers from burnt Armenia village barracks in state of smoke inhalation
According to the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent, one of the walls was demolished to get the soldiers out…
 Armenia military driver hit accommodation’s wall with vehicle to open hole, to get fellow soldier out
The Investigative Committee presented new details regarding the fatal fire that took place in the accommodation of the engineer-sapper troop of the military unit located in Azat village of Gegharkunik Province…
 Head of EU Delegation to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 Armenian servicemen
Andrea Wiktorin expressed condolences on the deaths of 15 Armenian military servicemen...
 Military expert: I am sure that all this is done intentionally
They are quickly beheading the front-line corps without thinking ...
 Former Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces names possible causes of tragic fire at Gegharkunik military unit
Norat Ter-Grigoryants described the tragedy in the shelter of an engineer company of the Armenian Defense Ministry's military unit...
 Armenian FM stresses importance of Netherlands' targeted statement on Lachin corridor
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation...
