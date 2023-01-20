Pentagon announces another $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced another $2.5 billion aid package to Ukraine. It includes hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, vitally important air defense equipment for Ukraine and other types of weapons, the Pentagon said in a press release.
According to the Defense Department, this time Ukraine will receive ammunition for NASAMS advanced surface-to-air missile systems, eight Avenger SAMs, 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with 590 TOW anti-tank missiles and 295,000 25 mm shells, 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers with 20 mine-defusing rollers, 53 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored personnel carriers and 350 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), the Voice of America reports.
20,000 155mm artillery shells, 600 high-precision 155mm artillery shells, 95,000 105mm artillery shells, ammunition for HIMARS high-mobility artillery rocket systems, HARM high-speed anti-radar missiles, 2,000 anti-tank missiles, more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, demolition clearance equipment, Claymore anti-personnel ammunition, night vision equipment, spare parts and other field equipment, are also included in the package.
The 59 Bradley BMPs included in this package, along with another 50 BMPs of the same model and 90 Stryker APCs transferred on January 6, will provide armored vehicles to two brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In total, the United States has allocated more than $27.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Joe Biden entered the White House. Meanwhile, more than $26.7 billion has been allocated since the beginning of Russia's massive aggression, which began on February 24 last year.