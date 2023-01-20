Karabakh state minister thanks European Parliament members

Newspaper: Armenia military accommodation fatal fire cause official theory is questioned

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Soldiers were in village house because their barracks was blown up in September attack

Aliyev: Armenia has not responded to Azerbaijan proposal to sign peace agreement

Rescuers took out bodies of many soldiers from burnt Armenia village barracks in state of smoke inhalation

Armenia military driver hit accommodation’s wall with vehicle to open hole, to get fellow soldier out

Britain plans to send Ukraine 600 Brimstone missiles

John Bolton calls on NATO to exclude Turkey from alliance

U.S.-Turkish diplomacy: Fighter jets and NATO expansion discussed at Washington meeting

Prime Minister of Greece: We will not go to war with Turkey

Kuwait signs agreement to buy Bayraktar TB2 combat drones

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 Armenian servicemen

Leader of far-right Swedish Democrats calls Erdogan 'Islamist dictator'

Vardanyan: I hope that due to pressure of international community Artsakh will overcome the crisis quickly

South Korean President: Building walls and increasing protectionism cannot be the right answer

Baku is dissatisfied with statement of Committee of Ministers Chairman of European Council on Lachin corridor

Armen Grigoryan and French presidential advisor on importance of continuous consultations for peace in region

Armenia and Cyprus hold political consultations

Prime Minister: Poland ready to send tanks to Ukraine without German permission

Abdollahian: Iran will not recognize Crimea as part of Russia

Military expert: I am sure that all this is done intentionally

U.S. pressures Berlin to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Putin and Raisi discuss topical issues of bilateral relations

Ipsos poll: Biden's support level drops to record 40%

Politico: European Parliament head declares gifts after corruption scandal

Estonia to send Ukraine largest military aid package for €113 million

Former Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces names possible causes of tragic fire at Gegharkunik military unit

Armenian FM stresses importance of Netherlands' targeted statement on Lachin corridor

British Ambassador to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 servicemen

Artsakh: 10 kids are in intensive care, neonatal department

Dollar increases, euro decreases in Armenia

About three dozen NGOs in Armenia address UN Security Council and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

European Parliament adopts resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade

Rasa Ostrauskaite: EU has called on Azerbaijan to fully restore freedom of movement along Lachin corridor

IC: Criminal proceedings initiated over wounding of Armenian soldier by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Switzerland MFA: Free passage through Lachin corridor must be restored urgently

Charles Michel arrives in Kyiv

Armenia 2nd Army Corps has new commander

European Parliament calls for IRGC to be put on terrorist list

NYT: The U.S. is inclined to allow Ukraine to strike Crimea

US Embassy extends condolences on tragic death of 15 Armenia soldiers

European Parliament votes to create tribunal for Putin

Parliament majority faction MP: Armenia does not interfere in Karabakh authorities’ affairs

Wikipedia changes its design for 1st time in 12 years

Soldier wounded at Yeraskh combat position undergoes surgery

Armenian Security Council Secretary and Advisor to Indian PM discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Armenian Defense Minister still does not visit place of death of fifteen soldiers

Iran and Eurasian Economic Union sign memorandum on free trade

Taiwan's head of government resigns

Armenian MFA: Actions of Azerbaijani side towards Artsakh children should be assessed

Armenia village military accommodation completely destroyed by fire (PHOTOS)

Iranian foreign minister calls intention to declare IRGC terrorists 'shot in the foot' to Europe

Baku complains of 'double standards' of international community

Chair of CoE Committee of Ministers calls for opening the Lachin corridor

Armenian ruling party: Baku's actions hinder possible signing of peace treaty

Armenian soldier injured, in critical condition

Karekin II expresses his condolences to families of military servicemen killed in fire

Armenian President expresses his condolences to families of deceased servicemen

Foreigners to be able to engage in some types of businesses in Armenia without obtaining license

Russian Embassy in Armenia expresses its condolences in connection with tragedy in Gegharkunik military unit

Azerbaijan decides to demand compensation from Armenia for destruction of environment

Armenia national burn center official: We have 3 soldiers, their airway burns are life-threatening

2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC

4 of 7 soldiers injured in fire discharged

Taiwan's Defense Ministry says 16 Chinese planes and three ships approached island

AP: new US military aid package for Ukraine may reach $2.6 billion

Armenian PM: European Parliament resolution expresses objective reality

Lemkin Institute: World cannot afford another Armenian Genocide

CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Pashinyan over Armenian servicemen's death

Armenia PM to defense minister: There shall be no compromise, go and shut it, this series must be stopped

Death toll in Peru protests rises to 53

Prosecutor General's Office: All killed in fire in military unit were conscripts

U.S. Congressmen urge Biden to consider airlifting aid to Karabakh

Karabakh President extends condolences, support to relatives of Armenia soldiers who died in military unit fire

Armenia health minister: 2 of 3 soldiers injured in military unit fire are at intensive care unit

Armenia PM on military unit tragedy: Fire spread to officer, he threw gasoline can to accommodation in instinct

Canada Parliament committee adopts unprecedented decision related to Karabakh

Copper cost falling

Armenia Investigative Committee chief on fatal military unit fire cause: There is well-founded preliminary theory

Armenia defense minister on deadly fire in military unit: Automotive gasoline was also used

Azerbaijan continues circulating concept of occupying entire territory of Armenia

Soldiers injured in Armenia military unit fire still in severe condition

Ned Price not ruling out phone talk between US Secretary of State, Azerbaijan President

In Argentina, criminals hijack plane and crash after takeoff

Cavusoglu says he wants to see Pashinyan's sincerity not only in words but also in deeds

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces stepping down in February

Armenia 2nd Army Corps commander dismissed

Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

Names of Armenia army officials dismissed due to fire that killed 15 servicemen are known

Polar bear kills 2 people in Alaska

Gold price rises slightly

2 Armenia army officials to be relieved of their posts due to fire at military unit

Newspaper: Who made such decision on 19 Karabakh kids’ return home?

Oil prices go down

Greenland's temperature was highest in 1,000 years

15 soldiers dead, 3 others in severe condition due to fire at Armenia military unit in Gegharkunik Province

There are dead, injured after fire breaks out in Armenia military unit

Japan pays families 1 million yen to move to rural areas

Scholz speaks on supplying Ukraine with Leopard tanks

MEPs condemn blockade of Lachin corridor, criticizing Baku, Moscow and Brussels