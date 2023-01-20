Bundestag recognizes 2014 massacre of Yezidis as genocide

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, has recognized the 2014 massacre of Yazidis by militants of the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq as genocide and called for measures to help the Yazidi minority, DW reported.
Bundestag deputies supported a proposal by three parliamentary groups of Germany's ruling center-left coalition and conservative members of parliament endorsed by representatives of the Yazidi community.
The Bundestag recognizes crimes against the Yezidi community as genocide following legal assessments by United Nations investigators, the resolution said, following similar moves by countries including Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands.
The resolution condemns the unspeakable atrocities and tyrannical injustice committed by IS militants with the intention of completely destroying the Yazidi community.
The resolution calls on the German judicial system to continue criminal cases against suspects in Germany, and on the government to increase financial support to gather evidence of crimes in Iraq and to increase funding to help rebuild destroyed Yazidi communities.
The document also calls on Germany to establish a documentation center for crimes against Yazidis to ensure historical accountability and to pressure Baghdad to protect the rights of the minority group.