U.S. signals growing impatience over Turkey's resistance to ratify Swedish and Finnish bids

The United States is signaling growing impatience over Turkey's resistance to ratify Sweden's and Finland's bids, Bloomberg writes.
The United States is urging the remaining allies to ratify the accession as soon as possible, State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier, referring to a telephone conversation between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. He used similar language when summarizing the conversation between Blinken and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bilström.
The talks followed Blinken's meeting in Washington with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to urge Sweden to crack down on Kurdish groups banned in Turkey. Sweden insists that it respects the agreement reached at the NATO summit in Madrid last June. However, Turkey wants Sweden to take further steps, including the extradition of suspects it considers "terrorists.