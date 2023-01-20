News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
U.S. signals growing impatience over Turkey's resistance to ratify Swedish and Finnish bids
U.S. signals growing impatience over Turkey's resistance to ratify Swedish and Finnish bids
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States is signaling growing impatience over Turkey's resistance to ratify Sweden's and Finland's bids, Bloomberg writes.

The United States is urging the remaining allies to ratify the accession as soon as possible, State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier, referring to a telephone conversation between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. He used similar language when summarizing the conversation between Blinken and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bilström.

The talks followed Blinken's meeting in Washington with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to urge Sweden to crack down on Kurdish groups banned in Turkey. Sweden insists that it respects the agreement reached at the NATO summit in Madrid last June. However, Turkey wants Sweden to take further steps, including the extradition of suspects it considers "terrorists.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos