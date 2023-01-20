Food purchase with coupons kicks off in Karabakh

The Village and Agriculture Support Fund of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) informs that the residents of Artsakh can purchase the products provided according to the coupons as of today, Friday, in all the stores of the capital and regions.

"We also inform that the mentioned products will be available in the stores of all communities, and there is no need for the residents of this or that community to make purchases from the stores of the regional center or the capital.

In order to avoid excessive hassle, accumulation, taking into account the lack of diesel fuel as well, it is desirable for the residents of the community to make purchases from the stores located in the community itself.

We assure that the quantity of the mentioned products will be enough for everyone, if purchased with the coupons provided per person; therefore, there is no need to panic and make unnecessary purchases," informs the Village and Agriculture Support Fund.