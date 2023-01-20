News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Karabakh FM to CoE Secretary General: Sanctions need to be imposed on Azerbaijan
Karabakh FM to CoE Secretary General: Sanctions need to be imposed on Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Sergey Ghazaryan on Thursday sent a letter to Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejcinovic Buric, regarding the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.  In his letter, the Foreign Minister presented the humanitarian situation in Artsakh caused by the blockade, as well as the deliberate disruption by Azerbaijan of Artsakh’s energy infrastructure aimed at increasing the suffering of ordinary people, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

He stressed that with their deliberate actions, the Azerbaijani authorities are depriving the people of Artsakh of the opportunity to exercise their basic human rights guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights, which constitutes an act of state terrorism.  He noted that Azerbaijan, which unduly remains a member state of the Council of Europe after its barbaric military campaign against Artsakh in 2020, has been employing fake “protests” as a hybrid war tactic to achieve its publicly declared goal of annihilation of the people of Artsakh. 

In this context, he called on the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, the leadership of the organization and its member States to prevent the genocidal policies of Azerbaijan, promptly and resolutely employ the full arsenal of Council of Europe’s instruments to urgently lift Azerbaijan’s illegal and inhuman blockade of Artsakh. He also emphasized the need to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan by suspending its right to representation in the organization due to a clear violation of the organization's charter.  Copies of the letter were also sent to the President of the Parliamentary Assembly, the Commissioner for Human Rights and the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Edmon Marukyan: Lachin corridor blockade sole purpose is Karabakh Armenians’ ethnic cleansing
Day 40, the Azerbaijan-backed humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is still on, noted the ambassador-at-large of Armenia…
 Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Karabakh
The Artsakh Operational Headquarters informed…
 Karabakh parliament friendship group: We hope European Parliament resolution will be followed by practical steps
Gratitude is expressed to the members of the European Parliament friendship group with the Artsakh National Assembly…
 Tatoyan: ‘Eco-activists’ could not have reached Lachin corridor without Azerbaijan authorities’ special permission
As a result of the 44-day war in 2020, the entry and exit of citizens to the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan is regulated by the Azerbaijani legislation…
 700 more people lose their jobs and source of income in Karabakh in last 4 days, their number is now 4,100
Due to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh…
 Italy MPs on Azerbaijan blockade of Karabakh: We cannot remain an observer
They reflected also on the joint resolution adopted Thursday in the European Parliament…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos