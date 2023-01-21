8-year-old jewelry heiress gives up her fortune to become nun

An 8-year-old jewelry heiress in India has given up her fortune to become a nun.
Devanshi Sanghvi was to inherit Sanghvi and Sons, her family's jewelry business in Surat, before she officially gave up worldly comforts and accepted a new role in the religious order of Jainism, Agence France-Presse first reported.
Her family business is worth about $61 million, according to the Indian credit agency ICRA.
Sanghvi was ordained as a monk in an extravagant five-day ceremony documented by a powerful campaign on her Instagram account. In more than 100 photos on the account, the girl, dressed in elegant clothes and jewelry, poses or participates in various rituals with her parents and sister this week.
Even before the ceremony, the Instagram page began promoting the prospect of Sangvi's initiation back in September, as well as posting posts extolling religious virtues and respected figures of Jainism.
Her family is also practicing Jainism, AFP reported.