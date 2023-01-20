News
Armenia MOD spox: Injury of serviceman wounded by Azerbaijan shooting not life-threatening
Armenia MOD spox: Injury of serviceman wounded by Azerbaijan shooting not life-threatening
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The injury of the soldier, who was wounded Thursday by Azerbaijani shooting, is not life-threatening. Spokesman of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, Aram Torosyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Friday.

"Military doctors operated on the soldier who sustained a gunshot wound yesterday, the operation was successful, as of now there is no threat to his life," the MOD spokesman added.

The MOD had reported that at around 10:50am on Thursday, Y. Sh., a soldier of a military unit, sustained a gunshot wound by the adversary’s shooting at the combat position of Yeraskh village. An investigation is being conducted to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
