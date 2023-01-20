Armenia MOD spox: Injury of serviceman wounded by Azerbaijan shooting not life-threatening

The injury of the soldier, who was wounded Thursday by Azerbaijani shooting, is not life-threatening. Spokesman of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, Aram Torosyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Friday.
"Military doctors operated on the soldier who sustained a gunshot wound yesterday, the operation was successful, as of now there is no threat to his life," the MOD spokesman added.
The MOD had reported that at around 10:50am on Thursday, Y. Sh., a soldier of a military unit, sustained a gunshot wound by the adversary’s shooting at the combat position of Yeraskh village. An investigation is being conducted to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.