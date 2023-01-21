Australian rangers kill invasive cane toad monster

Australian rangers have killed an invasive cane toad monster found in the wilds of a coastal park, a warty brown creature as long as a human arm and weighing 2.7 kilograms, AFP reports.

A cane toad this size will eat anything it can fit in its mouth, including insects, reptiles and small mammals, one ranger said.

The animal was put to sleep.

Reed toads were introduced into Queensland in 1935 to control the reed bug, which had devastating effects on other wildlife.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science said in a statement that at 2.7 kilograms, the toad could be a record-breaker. Because of its size, it is assumed that it was a female

Female cane toads can produce up to 30,000 eggs per season, and they are incredibly poisonous.



