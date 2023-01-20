Italy MPs on Azerbaijan blockade of Karabakh: We cannot remain an observer

A group of members of the Italian Parliament have reflected on the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of the Azerbaijani closure of the Lachin corridor linking Artsakh to Armenia, and on the joint resolution adopted Thursday in the European Parliament.

Andrea Casu, a lawmaker representing the Democratic Party in the Italian Parliament, noted on Twitter that the European Parliament approved the joint resolution on the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is a commitment that we will take to the foreign relations committee of the Chamber of Deputies [of Italy], too. Europe and Italy cannot turn their backs on what is happening," he added.

The Italian MPs stress that it is time to act to save the 120,000 people of Artsakh who are trapped in the aforesaid blockade.

Giulio Centemero, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, also reflected on the aforementioned resolution of the European Parliament.

"The European Parliament has approved the jointly presented resolution in defense of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, who are actually taken hostage as a result of the blockade of the Lachin corridor. It's time to act to save the lives of 120,000, including 30,000 children,” Centemero tweeted.

Emanuele Pozzolo, another member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, also commented on the ongoing closure of the Lachine corridor by Azerbaijan. He noted that the West cannot remain an observer in this regard.

"The West cannot continue to watch silently. There is a shortage of food, medicine, and fuel [in Nagorno-Karabakh]. The [latter’s] population, including 30,000 children and 20,000 elderly, is on the brink of a massive humanitarian crisis,” Pozzolo said.