Qatar in middle of scandal after minister says Europe can forgive Russia
Qatar in middle of scandal after minister says Europe can forgive Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Qatar has found itself in a quandary after the country's energy minister said Europe may eventually forgive and forget the Russian invasion of Ukraine, BI reproted.

“We’re all blessed to have to be able to forget and to forgive. And I think things get mended with time … they learn from that situation and probably have a much bigger diversity [of energy intake],” al-Kaabi said on Saturday, during an energy forum in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Qaabi speculated on how supply and demand for natural gas could come to an equilibrium in the future.

Russian natural gas exports to Europe have fallen sharply since Russia cut gas flows.

Historically, Europe has depended on Russia for 40 percent of its natural gas needs. But now the continent is working to increase its energy security by giving up Russian gas.

“First of all, politically speaking, when we are talking about the situation and the war, Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don’t accept the invasion of another country. We don’t accept threatening by force or the use of force, we don’t accept civilians to be hurt. And we have been demonstrating this throughout our votes within the United Nations.”

He added, “Our message to the Russians, to the Ukrainian has been always ... these kinds of differences and disagreements shouldn’t be resolved in a battlefield, they should be resolved through dialogue.”
