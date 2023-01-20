Fallen soldiers’ parents subjected to violence at Yerevan military pantheon protest outside Investigative Committee

A group of parents of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war in 2020 are protesting Friday in front of the building of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
They complain that the investigation into the incident at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan last September is very slow, and the respective face-to-face interviews have been suspended.
A criminal case was launched into the incident that took place at Yerablur Military Pantheon on September 21, 2022, when police used violence against the parents of the fallen servicemen. Five months have passed, but to this day no one has been held accountable in the respective criminal proceedings.