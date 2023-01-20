News
Chip Laitinen: US supports Armenia government in its anticorruption agenda
Chip Laitinen: US supports Armenia government in its anticorruption agenda
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan received a delegation headed by Chip Laitinen, Charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Armenia, the government informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Khachatryan stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the further deepening and development of relations with the United States. Also the deputy PM presented the priorities of the Armenian government's plan and lauded the support provided by the US to Armenia in the implementation of the planned reforms.

Laitinen, in turn, reaffirmed the willingness of the American side to continue to provide support for both short-term programs and long-term strategic reforms in Armenia. The United States supports the democratic and economic reforms implemented by the Armenian government, as well as the anticorruption agenda, the charge d'affaires noted.

During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the possibilities of creating a favorable investment climate in Armenia and the prospects for the further development of Armenian-American cooperation.
