Bruno Le Maire says Europe must not be drawn into China-US confrontation

Europe must not be drawn into the confrontation between China and the U.S., but instead pave its own way in strengthening economic relations, Bruno Le Maire, head of the French Ministry of Finance, said.
The is a small gap between how Europe and the U.S. view China, he told Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
It is in the European Union's interest to work with China to achieve goals, he said, including combating climate change and promoting trade.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his finance minister have often urged Europe to coordinate more to establish itself as a third force on the global economic stage.