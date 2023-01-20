Azerbaijani FM says he is ready to meet with his Armenian counterpart  

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov has assured that he is ready for a meeting with his Armenian counterpart. This was reported by Azerbaijani media.
At the same time, Bayramov assured that "Azerbaijan has initiated a peaceful agenda and aims to continue negotiations."
"Questions to Yerevan. Armenia must understand that advancing the peace process is no less important for it than for Azerbaijan. If Yerevan does not realize it, then it is a demonstration of a very erroneous policy," the FM said. Bayramov noted that Armenia refused to participate in the talks in Moscow, which "also brought the negotiation process to a deadlock." "We are ready for another meeting on a peace treaty," the minister said.