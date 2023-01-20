News
EU imposes duties on Indonesian palm oil products
EU imposes duties on Indonesian palm oil products
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The EU has imposed anti-dumping duties on fatty acids from Indonesia, whose key ingredient is palm oil, to save its market from competition.

The EU industry suffered from dumping imports because it could not compete with Indonesian acids on price. This caused the EU to lose market share. Fatty acids are widely used in food products, cosmetics and medicines, says a document published on the website of the European Commission.

Imposed duties vary from 15.2% to 46.4%.

Earlier Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the EU's attempts to limit the freedom of action of developing countries regarding their resources means that Europe has returned to the slippery practices of the colonialist era.
