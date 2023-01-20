News
Finland to allocate largest military aid package to Ukraine
Finland to allocate largest military aid package to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Finnish government has decided to provide Ukraine with the largest package of military aid. This is stated in a message on the website of the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

This will be the 12th package of military equipment for Ukraine by Finland.

It is noted that President Sauli Niinisto decided on the deliveries on January 19, 2023 at the suggestion of the government.

It is noted that with the latest military aid package, the amount of all Finnish defense supplies to Ukraine is €590 million.

Finnish Defence Minister Mikko Savola said that Helsinki supplies heavy artillery and ammunition to Kiev.
