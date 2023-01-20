News
Karabakh parliament friendship group: We hope European Parliament resolution will be followed by practical steps
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Gratitude is expressed to the members of the European Parliament friendship group with the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA) and all the MPs of this highest representative body of Europe, who, regardless of everything, have given a targeted assessment of the difficult situation created as a result of the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan. The Artsakh NA friendship group with the European Parliament has noted about this in a statement it released.

“With the resolution titled ‘Humanitarian Consequences of the Blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh,’ our colleagues in Europe demand from the authorities of Azerbaijan to stop the physical and psychological pressures on the 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh, who have become hostages, and the harassment of the Armenian people in general, to return to the constructive field, and to lift the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh within the scope of their assumed obligations, thereby preventing further confrontation. We hope that the resolution adopted by the European Parliament in order to prevent the humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh will be followed by practical steps," the aforesaid statement adds.
