Jewish religious clothing is good for heart

American scientists have studied the influence of one of the elements of Jewish religious clothing on health, primarily on the cardiovascular system. The curious result turned out.
The results of their findings were shared in the journal PLoS ONE. The subject of the research was tefillin - an element of Jewish clothing, which adolescents from 13 years, young men and adult men (and sometimes women) use in the daily prayer.
These are leather ribbons used to braid the shoulder and forearm of the non-dominant hand. They adhere tightly enough to the skin, it would seem that on the contrary, they should interfere. But this tightness is regulated so that the flow of blood does not become constricted. During prayers, Jews sit and stand, at which point the tefillah clenches around the arm. At other times, the straps are more relaxed. The prayer lasts about half an hour.
The experiment involved 30 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 40. Scientists took their pulse several times a day, including after using the tefillin. The latter was found to alter the heart rate, causing muscles to relax and slow down metabolism.
The scientists concluded that wearing tefillin serves as protection against cardiovascular disease. Even if they do occur, such as a heart attack, wearers of the ceremonial strap noticeably reduce its effects, and heart damage is less pronounced.