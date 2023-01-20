Kremlin comments on NATO supplies to Ukraine

To exaggerate the importance of NATO supplies of heavy weapons to Kiev is not necessary, they will not change anything in principle, but only add problems to Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti noted.
"The consequences will be negative, unequivocally. We have repeatedly said that such supplies cannot fundamentally change anything - they will add problems for Ukraine, for the Ukrainian people," Peskov said.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that the contact group meeting to support Ukraine at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany on January 20 would result in decisions on deliveries of heavy weapons to Kiev.