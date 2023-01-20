News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Kremlin comments on NATO supplies to Ukraine
Kremlin comments on NATO supplies to Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

To exaggerate the importance of NATO supplies of heavy weapons to Kiev is not necessary, they will not change anything in principle, but only add problems to Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti noted.

"The consequences will be negative, unequivocally. We have repeatedly said that such supplies cannot fundamentally change anything - they will add problems for Ukraine, for the Ukrainian people," Peskov said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that the contact group meeting to support Ukraine at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany on January 20 would result in decisions on deliveries of heavy weapons to Kiev.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Poland says it is ready to send German tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Warsaw and other NATO allies are urging Germany to give the go-ahead...
 Qatar in middle of scandal after minister says Europe can forgive Russia
“First of all, politically speaking, when we are talking about the situation and the war...
 Charles Michel: Discussions on sanctions on Russia are becoming more and more tense
“Each debate on sanctions is much more difficult than the previous one...
 Britain plans to send Ukraine 600 Brimstone missiles
Britain plans to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine...
 Prime Minister: Poland ready to send tanks to Ukraine without German permission
Approval is of secondary importance here...
 Abdollahian: Iran will not recognize Crimea as part of Russia
Iran will not recognize the incorporation of Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics into Russia...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos