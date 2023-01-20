Armenia FM to meet with NATO Secretary General in Brussels

On January 23, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. Armenian News-NEWS.am learns about this from the NATO website.
The agenda of the meeting, however, is not noted in the press release.
On September 22, 2022, it became known that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan also participated in the meeting. Stoltenberg emphasized the need to settle regional issues through negotiations and making consistent efforts in that regard, including with the assistance of international partners.