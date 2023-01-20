Poland says it is ready to send German tanks to Ukraine without German approval

Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri: Cooperation with Armenia is very important for Iran

Unibank launches Google Pay support for card users in Armenia

US experts advise Azerbaijan military on ‘border security’

Qatar in middle of scandal after minister says Europe can forgive Russia

Edmon Marukyan: Lachin corridor blockade sole purpose is Karabakh Armenians’ ethnic cleansing

Armenia FM to meet with NATO Secretary General in Brussels

Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Karabakh

FM: Saudi Arabia was right to challenge Biden over oil production

Kremlin comments on NATO supplies to Ukraine

Karabakh parliament friendship group: We hope European Parliament resolution will be followed by practical steps

Tatoyan: ‘Eco-activists’ could not have reached Lachin corridor without Azerbaijan authorities’ special permission

Chip Laitinen: US supports Armenia government in its anticorruption agenda

Charles Michel: Discussions on sanctions on Russia are becoming more and more tense

Azerbaijani FM says he is ready to meet with his Armenian counterpart

700 more people lose their jobs and source of income in Karabakh in last 4 days, their number is now 4,100

UAE and India hold preliminary talks on trade in rupees

Italy MPs on Azerbaijan blockade of Karabakh: We cannot remain an observer

Fallen soldiers’ parents subjected to violence at Yerevan military pantheon protest outside Investigative Committee

Netanyahu discusses U.S. steps to achieve breakthrough in relations with Saudi Arabia

Armenia MOD spox: Injury of serviceman wounded by Azerbaijan shooting not life-threatening

Karabakh FM to CoE Secretary General: Sanctions need to be imposed on Azerbaijan

U.S. signals growing impatience over Turkey's resistance to ratify Swedish and Finnish bids

2 soldiers injured in military barracks fire still in severe condition, other is in moderate state

Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery

Food purchase with coupons kicks off in Karabakh

CIA director visits Kyiv

Karabakh state minister thanks European Parliament members

Newspaper: Armenia military accommodation fatal fire cause official theory is questioned

Bundestag recognizes 2014 massacre of Yezidis as genocide

Pentagon announces another $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine

Moldova asked allies to strengthen its air defense potential

Arctic expedition is looking for crew members

New York restaurateurs complain about strange customer orders

Underwater garage for 7,000 bicycles built in Amsterdam

Armenia ambassador-at-large: Soldiers were in village house because their barracks was blown up in September attack

U.S. Treasury begins to take measures to prevent a default on the national debt

Aliyev: Armenia has not responded to Azerbaijan proposal to sign peace agreement

Rescuers took out bodies of many soldiers from burnt Armenia village barracks in state of smoke inhalation

Armenia military driver hit accommodation’s wall with vehicle to open hole, to get fellow soldier out

Britain plans to send Ukraine 600 Brimstone missiles

John Bolton calls on NATO to exclude Turkey from alliance

U.S.-Turkish diplomacy: Fighter jets and NATO expansion discussed at Washington meeting

Prime Minister of Greece: We will not go to war with Turkey

Kuwait signs agreement to buy Bayraktar TB2 combat drones

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 Armenian servicemen

Leader of far-right Swedish Democrats calls Erdogan 'Islamist dictator'

Vardanyan: I hope that due to pressure of international community Artsakh will overcome the crisis quickly

South Korean President: Building walls and increasing protectionism cannot be the right answer

Baku is dissatisfied with statement of Committee of Ministers Chairman of European Council on Lachin corridor

Armen Grigoryan and French presidential advisor on importance of continuous consultations for peace in region

Armenia and Cyprus hold political consultations

Prime Minister: Poland ready to send tanks to Ukraine without German permission

Abdollahian: Iran will not recognize Crimea as part of Russia

Military expert: I am sure that all this is done intentionally

U.S. pressures Berlin to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Putin and Raisi discuss topical issues of bilateral relations

Ipsos poll: Biden's support level drops to record 40%

Politico: European Parliament head declares gifts after corruption scandal

Estonia to send Ukraine largest military aid package for €113 million

Former Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces names possible causes of tragic fire at Gegharkunik military unit

Armenian FM stresses importance of Netherlands' targeted statement on Lachin corridor

British Ambassador to Armenia expresses condolences on death of 15 servicemen

Artsakh: 10 kids are in intensive care, neonatal department

Dollar increases, euro decreases in Armenia

About three dozen NGOs in Armenia address UN Security Council and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

European Parliament adopts resolution on humanitarian consequences of Artsakh blockade

Rasa Ostrauskaite: EU has called on Azerbaijan to fully restore freedom of movement along Lachin corridor

IC: Criminal proceedings initiated over wounding of Armenian soldier by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Switzerland MFA: Free passage through Lachin corridor must be restored urgently

Charles Michel arrives in Kyiv

Armenia 2nd Army Corps has new commander

European Parliament calls for IRGC to be put on terrorist list

NYT: The U.S. is inclined to allow Ukraine to strike Crimea

US Embassy extends condolences on tragic death of 15 Armenia soldiers

European Parliament votes to create tribunal for Putin

Parliament majority faction MP: Armenia does not interfere in Karabakh authorities’ affairs

Wikipedia changes its design for 1st time in 12 years

Soldier wounded at Yeraskh combat position undergoes surgery

Armenian Security Council Secretary and Advisor to Indian PM discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Armenian Defense Minister still does not visit place of death of fifteen soldiers

Iran and Eurasian Economic Union sign memorandum on free trade

Taiwan's head of government resigns

Armenian MFA: Actions of Azerbaijani side towards Artsakh children should be assessed

Armenia village military accommodation completely destroyed by fire (PHOTOS)

Iranian foreign minister calls intention to declare IRGC terrorists 'shot in the foot' to Europe

Baku complains of 'double standards' of international community

Chair of CoE Committee of Ministers calls for opening the Lachin corridor

Armenian ruling party: Baku's actions hinder possible signing of peace treaty

Armenian soldier injured, in critical condition

Karekin II expresses his condolences to families of military servicemen killed in fire

Armenian President expresses his condolences to families of deceased servicemen

Foreigners to be able to engage in some types of businesses in Armenia without obtaining license

Russian Embassy in Armenia expresses its condolences in connection with tragedy in Gegharkunik military unit

Azerbaijan decides to demand compensation from Armenia for destruction of environment

Armenia national burn center official: We have 3 soldiers, their airway burns are life-threatening

2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals with mediation of ICRC

4 of 7 soldiers injured in fire discharged

Taiwan's Defense Ministry says 16 Chinese planes and three ships approached island

AP: new US military aid package for Ukraine may reach $2.6 billion