Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Karabakh
Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani side has partially reopened the only natural gas pipeline entering Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from Armenia, the Artsakh Operational Headquarters informed.

But due to weak pressure, natural gas supply will be restored in Artsakh with certain restrictions.

In order to ensure the uninterrupted operation of vital infrastructures and the minimum needs of the population, natural gas will be supplied in a limited amount to residential houses of capital Stepanakert, regional natural gas stations, and some strategic facilities.
