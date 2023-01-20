News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Iranian parliament to recognize EU armies as terrorist organizations
Iranian parliament to recognize EU armies as terrorist organizations
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's parliament is going to amend the current legislation to recognize the armies of EU countries as terrorist organizations, it will be a response to the IRGC's inclusion in the European Union's list of terrorist organizations, said Ahmad Naderi, a member of the Iranian parliament's presidium.

The parliament has prepared a draft amendment to the law on the response to the recognition of the IRGC by the United States as a terrorist organization. The draft would apply to all EU member states and their armed forces, their organizations and institutions that would put the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations, the ISNA agency quoted Naderi as saying.

On the eve, the European Parliament approved a resolution calling on the EU leadership to include the IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations for its alleged terrorist activities, repression of protesters and UAV deliveries to Russia. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during a phone call with European diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, called the European Parliament's intention shooting Europe in the foot.

He urged Europe to think about the negative consequences of its impulsive intention and to move towards constructive engagement with Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament calls for IRGC to be put on terrorist list
In a non-binding resolution passed by a majority vote...
 Police arrest 9 terrorists in southern Iran
The police chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Province highlighted that police confiscated some weapons and ammunition, as well as six vehicles from these terrorists…
 2 car bombs kill at least 15 people in Somalia
Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the bombings...
 Four IRGC members killed in clashes with terrorists in southeastern Iran
Four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed...
 ABC: UN reported Islamic State crimes against Christians in Iraq
The UN has published evidence of the crimes of "Islamic State" against the Christian population...
 Islamic State claims death of its ringleader
The Islamic State terrorist group claimed the death of its ringleader...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos