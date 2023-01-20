Iranian parliament to recognize EU armies as terrorist organizations

Iran's parliament is going to amend the current legislation to recognize the armies of EU countries as terrorist organizations, it will be a response to the IRGC's inclusion in the European Union's list of terrorist organizations, said Ahmad Naderi, a member of the Iranian parliament's presidium.

The parliament has prepared a draft amendment to the law on the response to the recognition of the IRGC by the United States as a terrorist organization. The draft would apply to all EU member states and their armed forces, their organizations and institutions that would put the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations, the ISNA agency quoted Naderi as saying.

On the eve, the European Parliament approved a resolution calling on the EU leadership to include the IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations for its alleged terrorist activities, repression of protesters and UAV deliveries to Russia. In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during a phone call with European diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, called the European Parliament's intention shooting Europe in the foot.

He urged Europe to think about the negative consequences of its impulsive intention and to move towards constructive engagement with Iran.



