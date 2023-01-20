Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri: Cooperation with Armenia is very important for Iran

Cooperation with Armenia in various domains is very important for Iran. The latter’s ambassador to Armenia, Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, told this to reporters in Syunik Province of Armenia today—and referring to the construction of the third power-transmission line between Armenia and Iran.

"Unfortunately, I have to say that there were problems with the third high-voltage line, previously the work was delayed quite a bit. But today the works are progressing at a much better and faster pace," said the ambassador, expressing hope that the aforesaid power transmission line will be put into operation in the near future.

"Armenia is a very important neighboring and friendly country for us. Cooperation with Armenia in various directions is very important for us. Fortunately, recently an agreement was reached between the two countries regarding the exchange of [natural] gas and electricity," said Zohouri, adding that to implement all of this, conditions are needed to supply electricity from Armenia to Iran and natural gas from Iran to Armenia.

The Iranian diplomat added that the joint cooperation between Armenia, Iran, and Russia can be an example for tripartite cooperation in various domains in the region.