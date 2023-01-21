News
Why 4-day work week has advantages?
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A four-day workweek can help avoid emotional burnout and increase productivity, such pros have been named in a study by the nonprofit advocacy group 4 Day Week Global, Bloomberg writes.

An analysis of a dozen companies found that switching to a shorter week results in less stress and anxiety for employees, as well as increased efficiency and income, said Adam Grant, a psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Work-life balance is an important thing people are looking for. Businesses need to step up, said Randstad NV CEO Sander van 't Nordende.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
