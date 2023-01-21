Man was the only passenger on plane and described flight with the phrase wild experience

Why 4-day work week has advantages?

PLOS Genetics: domestic chickens can destroy wild counterparts by mating with them

Jewish religious clothing is good for heart

16-meter-long papyrus with texts from Book of the Dead was found in Egypt

Geographer find previously unknown colony of penguins in images from space

Australian rangers kill invasive cane toad monster

8-year-old jewelry heiress gives up her fortune to become nun

Turkish opposition promises to name candidate to challenge Erdogan in February

Iran reveals what executed ex-deputy defense minister received from Britain

Britain joins countries demanding tribunal against Russia

Tata Steel Chess։ Levon Aronian draws with Ding Liren

Small changes in diet to improve health and help save planet

NATO Deputy Secretary General intends to visit Moldova

Armenia calls on Council of Europe to compel Azerbaijan to implement ECHR rulings

Price growth in Japan breaks record of last century

Russian FM and ICRC President discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Major gold deposit found in Serbia

Android 13 – released 5 months ago – installed on 5.2% of devices only

Serbian President Vucic rules out war with Kosovo

France's military budget to grow to EUR 400 billion by 2030

Markets and economies could face potential collapse in 2023

Nicolo Zaniolo is close to joining Tottenham

What will happen to Artsakh? / De Waal, Markedonov, Iskandaryan / "POWER FACTOR"

Bloomberg: China to increase share of renewable energy sources to 52% by end of year

Samsung unveils smartphone that folds both inward and outward

Erdogan to Greeks: 'Unrestrained Turks' will move to action

Turkey assumes command of NATO's maritime component of response force

Kremlin responds to question about installation of anti-aircraft missiles on rooftops in Moscow

Ten Hag wants to see Reus at Manchester United

Armenian Prime Minister's wife attends reception hosted by Iranian President

COVID-19 increases pregnant women's risk of death sevenfold, study claims

ISSF Grand Prix։ Armenia wins third medal (photo)

Yerevan Mayor meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran: Bilateral cooperation discussed

CNA: Vietnam's president resigned over corruption scandal involving his wife

Fight against illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances discussed in Armenia

AusOpen: Daniil Medvedev drops out of competition

Iranian parliament to recognize EU armies as terrorist organizations

Putin discusses progress of military operation in Ukraine with Council of Ministers

Gabon's foreign minister dies at ministerial council meeting

Hackers get into T-Mobile's network and steal data of 37 million customers

Stepanakert welcomes European Parliament's condemnation of Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of Artsakh

President of Georgia opposes restoring air links with Russia

Ararat Mirzoyan about draft peace treaty: Now the ball is on Azerbaijan's side

Mirzoyan: Our offers to open communications are in force

Copa del Rey։ Pairs of quarterfinals are known

Imprisoned Kurdish politician of Turkey does not believe in normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

Mirzoyan: We propose to send a UN or OSCE fact-finding team to Lachin corridor

Finland to allocate largest military aid package to Ukraine

Ukraine embassy expresses condolences on 15 Armenia soldiers’ death

How breastfeeding moms can improve milk quality

Khachanov supports Artsakh after victory over Tiafoe

Chelsea offer €35 million for Inter player

'Wednesday' star accused of violence

EU imposes duties on Indonesian palm oil products

NASA ends Geotail science mission, but Lucy probe's latched panel won't be touched yet

Bruno Le Maire says Europe must not be drawn into China-US confrontation

5 types of food products’ sale with coupons starts in Artsakh

Dani Alves arrested

Ambassador: Russia concerned about situation in Karabakh, is taking consistent steps to resolve conflict

Poland says it is ready to send German tanks to Ukraine without German approval

Zohouri: Armenia's security is Iran's security

Armenia premier discusses results of surveys conducted among military training camps’ reservists

Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri: Cooperation with Armenia is very important for Iran

Unibank launches Google Pay support for card users in Armenia

US experts advise Azerbaijan military on ‘border security’

Qatar in middle of scandal after minister says Europe can forgive Russia

Edmon Marukyan: Lachin corridor blockade sole purpose is Karabakh Armenians’ ethnic cleansing

Armenia FM to meet with NATO Secretary General in Brussels

Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Karabakh

Staphylococcus aureus may help SARS-CoV-2 multiply

Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 licenses starting February 1, problems arise after upgrading to Windows 11

David Crosby, founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, dies

Skrinjar has no intention to renew his deal with Inter

FM: Saudi Arabia was right to challenge Biden over oil production

Kremlin comments on NATO supplies to Ukraine

Karabakh parliament friendship group: We hope European Parliament resolution will be followed by practical steps

Tatoyan: ‘Eco-activists’ could not have reached Lachin corridor without Azerbaijan authorities’ special permission

Benik Khlghatyan wins bronze medal at ISSF Grand Prix

Chip Laitinen: US supports Armenia government in its anticorruption agenda

Charles Michel: Discussions on sanctions on Russia are becoming more and more tense

Azerbaijani FM says he is ready to meet with his Armenian counterpart

Armenian PopUp School gets $540,000 in pre-seed investment

Will Smith shares new track including Armenian rapper hit

700 more people lose their jobs and source of income in Karabakh in last 4 days, their number is now 4,100

UAE and India hold preliminary talks on trade in rupees

Italy MPs on Azerbaijan blockade of Karabakh: We cannot remain an observer

How to recognize COVID-19 pneumonia

Fallen soldiers’ parents subjected to violence at Yerevan military pantheon protest outside Investigative Committee

Netanyahu discusses U.S. steps to achieve breakthrough in relations with Saudi Arabia

Major attack on PayPal: Hackers access data of 35,000 people

Armenia MOD spox: Injury of serviceman wounded by Azerbaijan shooting not life-threatening

Karabakh FM to CoE Secretary General: Sanctions need to be imposed on Azerbaijan

AusOpen: World No. 1 wins

U.S. signals growing impatience over Turkey's resistance to ratify Swedish and Finnish bids

2 soldiers injured in military barracks fire still in severe condition, other is in moderate state

Brighton refuse to sell Caicedo for €62m

Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery

Food purchase with coupons kicks off in Karabakh