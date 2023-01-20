News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Ambassador: Russia concerned about situation in Karabakh, is taking consistent steps to resolve conflict
Ambassador: Russia concerned about situation in Karabakh, is taking consistent steps to resolve conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, Zhanna Andreasyan, received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The minister noted that cooperation in education, science, culture, and sports has a special place in interstate relations between Armenia and Russia. She added that the continuity of joint programs and implementation of new sectoral initiatives is a priority on the respective agenda.

The Russian envoy, in turn, expressed his readiness to assist in the implementation of joint programs and closer cooperation between the relevant ministries and sectoral organizations of Armenia and Russia.

During the meeting, the Armenian minister raised the issue of the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the violation of its children's right to education, reminding that from December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has closed off the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the rest of the world, and the resultant humanitarian crisis had an irreversible impact on all domains in Artsakh, especially on children's education. Andreasyan emphasized that educational institutions are not functioning in Nagorno-Karabakh at the moment, and many Artsakh children and students cannot return home from Armenia.

In response, Russian Ambassador Kopirkin said that the Russian side is concerned about the situation and is taking consistent steps to resolve this conflict.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stepanakert welcomes European Parliament's condemnation of Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of Artsakh
"We welcome the European Parliament's condemnation of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan...
 Mirzoyan: We propose to send a UN or OSCE fact-finding team to Lachin corridor
"Ensuring the normal operation of the corridor is the responsibility of the peacekeeping forces of Russia and Azerbaijan...
 5 types of food products’ sale with coupons starts in Artsakh
The Karabakh Operational Headquarters held a meeting…
 Edmon Marukyan: Lachin corridor blockade sole purpose is Karabakh Armenians’ ethnic cleansing
Day 40, the Azerbaijan-backed humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is still on, noted the ambassador-at-large of Armenia…
 Azerbaijan partially reopens natural gas pipeline from Armenia to Karabakh
The Artsakh Operational Headquarters informed…
 Karabakh parliament friendship group: We hope European Parliament resolution will be followed by practical steps
Gratitude is expressed to the members of the European Parliament friendship group with the Artsakh National Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos