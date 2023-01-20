Ambassador: Russia concerned about situation in Karabakh, is taking consistent steps to resolve conflict

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, Zhanna Andreasyan, received Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The minister noted that cooperation in education, science, culture, and sports has a special place in interstate relations between Armenia and Russia. She added that the continuity of joint programs and implementation of new sectoral initiatives is a priority on the respective agenda.

The Russian envoy, in turn, expressed his readiness to assist in the implementation of joint programs and closer cooperation between the relevant ministries and sectoral organizations of Armenia and Russia.

During the meeting, the Armenian minister raised the issue of the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the violation of its children's right to education, reminding that from December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has closed off the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the rest of the world, and the resultant humanitarian crisis had an irreversible impact on all domains in Artsakh, especially on children's education. Andreasyan emphasized that educational institutions are not functioning in Nagorno-Karabakh at the moment, and many Artsakh children and students cannot return home from Armenia.

In response, Russian Ambassador Kopirkin said that the Russian side is concerned about the situation and is taking consistent steps to resolve this conflict.