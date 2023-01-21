Man was the only passenger on plane and described flight with the phrase wild experience

A passenger on a flight from Sydney to the island of Fiji was the only passenger on the plane and described the flight with the phrase "wild experience." He posted a video from the cabin of the airliner on social networks, The Sun reported.
According to Robbie Allen, he was surprised to realize he was the only passenger on the Virgin Airlines flight. The man at first thought the situation was "creepy," but he soon got used to it and was able to enjoy the flight alone. "The captain came over and sat down and talked to me. The flight attendants gave me everything," the tourist shared.
Allen added that he felt like a VIP passenger, even though he didn't have first-class access. The traveler was given free Prosecco, snacks and "whatever he liked."