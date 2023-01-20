Imprisoned Kurdish politician of Turkey does not believe in normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

Selahattin Demirtas, the former co-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey who is now in prison in the country, gave an interview to Armenian journalist Aris Nalci on the anniversary of the assassination of Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, in Istanbul.

In the interview, Demirtas spoke also about the Armenian-Turkish normalization process, reports Ermenihaber.

Characterizing the coalition of the ruling Justice and Development and the Nationalist Movement Parties of Turkey as a fusion of racist and fascist policies, the Kurdish politician noted that for this reason any relationship based on equality and brotherhood with the Armenian people and the state of Armenia is impossible during the period of this Turkish government.

"The [Turkish president] Erdogan state does not have such concerns as peace, justice, equality, freedom, good relations with neighbors...Of course, a comprehensive official confrontation with the tragedy experienced by the Armenian people is necessary, certainly a real neighborly relationship with the Armenian state is necessary, and certainly it is necessary to eliminate hostility against Armenians, which is an immoral behavior in society, but now there are no grounds for it," Demirtas said.

According to him, the search for "normalization" in the current relations between Turkey and Armenia is a relative reflection of the realpolitik, pragmatic process from the point of view of both sides. And accordingly, from the point of view of both sides, the necessary conditions for a clear, genuine, and sincere peace are not visible.

"There is no goal of peace, facing one another either. Due to [Russian President] Putin's compulsion and urgent political needs, there is not even the slightest effort to go beyond superficial dialogue. It is not even possible with this way of thinking," concluded Demirtas.