President of Georgia opposes restoring air links with Russia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili opposes the restoration of air links with Russia. The head of the republic is calling on the government to tighten conditions for Russians to stay in the country, according to a statement from the Georgian leader's administration released Friday.
"I do not welcome the restoration of air links with Russia! At a time when all partner countries are expressing in word or deed maximum solidarity with the selfless struggle of Ukraine, for me and, I am sure, for the majority of society, the position of the government and the ruling party is, to put it mildly, incomprehensible," the statement reads.
Moreover, the head of state calls for additional restrictions for Russians coming to the republic. "We need regulations in the direction of the right to work, business registration, purchase of property, or opening of Russian-language schools," she added.