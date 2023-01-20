France's military budget to grow to EUR 400 billion by 2030

France's military budget for 2024-2030 will increase to 400 billion euros compared to the 295 billion euros allocated for military spending in 2019-2025, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
The Military Programming Law (LPM) for 2024-2030 reflects the efforts the state is making to strengthen its army. They are proportional to the dangers of today, which are significant. The state will allocate 400 billion euros to the military in 2024-2030, Macron said Friday in an address to the army at the Mont-de-Marsan air base, which was broadcast on the official Elysee Palace Twitter account.
Specifically, the president said that funding for French intelligence will be increased by 60 percent over 7 years.
The budget of the French army for 2019-2025 is 295 billion euros.