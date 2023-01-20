Mirzoyan: Our offers to open communications are in force

Armenia expresses great interest in the development of the trilateral dialogue of the South Caucasus countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told Armenpress agency.

Referring to the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's announcement that Yerevan has rejected the proposal to establish trilateral format Armenia-Georgia-Azerbaijan, Mirzoyan said: "Nowadays the idea of meeting between Armenian and Georgian Prime Ministers and Azerbaijani President is being circulated. The Armenian side has expressed its readiness and is now ready for such a meeting, but you must agree that it does not seem particularly effective and promising when it is impossible to agree even on a simple joint statement expressing the commitment to eliminate hate speech and hostility".

As for the process of opening regional communications and the Turkish Foreign Minister's statement in which he expressed hope that Armenia will participate in regional East-West mechanisms, cooperating with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, Mirzoyan said, "Armenia is certainly interested in fully unblocking the transport and economic infrastructure in the region in accordance with the principles set out in the trilateral declarations of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, and in the larger tra You probably know that the "Armenian Crossroads" project was put forward by the RA Government by combining north-south and east-west mechanisms.

"Our proposals to open regional communications are on the table, and we can do so at any time, within the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries over the roads and compliance with national laws. In fact, the only and main obstacle here is the groundless demand for an extraterritorial corridor put forward by Azerbaijan," he added.