Serbian President Vucic rules out war with Kosovo

Belgrade sees no preconditions for escalating tensions between Serbia and unrecognized Kosovo into a full-scale military conflict, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Anadolu Agency at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"At the same time, we will do everything to maintain stability and peace. I do not expect any war. I hope we can overcome all difficulties," he said.
Vucic noted that Serbia is ready to discuss differences over the Kosovo issue and he would be happy to discuss the issue at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Serbian leader said that, in spite of the controversial stance on the issue of Kosovo's independence, Belgrade sees Turkey as a friendly country.
At the same time, Vucic strongly opposed the supply of Turkish Bayraktar UAVs to both Serbia and Kosovo. "We are ready to buy a lot of different military equipment from Turkey, apart from the Bayraktar 2," he said.