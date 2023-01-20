Stepanakert welcomes European Parliament's condemnation of Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of Artsakh

Official Stepanakert welcomes European Parliament condemnation of Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of Artsakh.

"We welcome the European Parliament's condemnation of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and calls for the immediate restoration of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020. We express our gratitude to the MPs who demonstrated a principled position on the need to put an end to the inhumane Azerbaijani policy towards Artsakh and its people.

"We support the calls to send a fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground, as well as to grant access to Artsakh for international organizations in general.

"We highly appreciate the European Parliament's appeal to the international community to show more active involvement in the fate of the people of Artsakh.

"In this connection we reiterate that the blockade of Artsakh is only one of the components of the Azerbaijani plan for the destruction of its people. By creating unbearable living conditions, Azerbaijan aims to expel the people of Artsakh from their historic homeland. We believe that it is important to focus the collective efforts of the international community on taking concrete steps to prevent the genocidal plan of Azerbaijan," the statement of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry reads.



