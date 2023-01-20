Fight against illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances discussed in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation on the illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances discussed in the Republic of Armenia, the fight against it and the existing problems, the press service of the Armenian government informed NEWS.am.
The Prime Minister was presented with the results of the study conducted on the above topic, which refers to the situation related to illegal drug trafficking, their prevalence, detectability of cases, detection statistics, etc. Control measures and steps implemented within the framework of state policy were discussed.
The Head of the Government emphasized the development of a strategy in this area and instructed to start work in this direction.