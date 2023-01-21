News
Markedonov says hopes for de-escalation of Lachin crisis are visible, but Baku's tactics will not change
Markedonov says hopes for de-escalation of Lachin crisis are visible, but Baku's tactics will not change
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics


Even if the Lachin crisis is somehow resolved, this does not mean that Azerbaijan's strategic line of salami tactics will be abandoned. It will not, Sergey Markedonov, a leading researcher at the Center for Euro-Atlantic Security at the Institute for International Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, said on the NEWS.am program the Power Factor.

The expert noticed some cautious hopes for de-escalation in Lavrov's words.

No matter what they say about Russia, the expert is sure that Moscow is managing the conflict.

Maybe not exactly as one would like, maybe there are claims. The political scientist noted he had many complaints, first of all, about publicly voicing this and that.

He sees the process of decarabization in the Armenian society: Karabakh ceases to be the central element of the state identity of Armenia, the Armenians are arguing with the Armenians about how to solve this issue.  This is the line, too, will continue, said Markedonov.

He would not absolve society of responsibility for the formation of a negative discourse of war and conflict. After all, the trigger of the second Karabakh war was the social unrest in Baku, he noted. It happened after the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The authorities are what societies make them, and societies sometimes ask for, including military and military solutions, he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
