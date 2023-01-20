Britain joins countries demanding tribunal against Russia

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has announced that the country has joined the group of states that want to create an anti-Russian tribunal because of the conflict in Ukraine. The minister's statement was published on the British government's website.
"The UK will play a leading role in a core group of likeminded partners to pursue criminal accountability for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine," the statement said.
According to Cleverly, the International Criminal Court and a Ukrainian court are expected to be involved in the investigation.
The day before, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the creation of a special tribunal on Ukraine and the use of Russian assets for reparations.
In its turn, the Russian permanent representative to the EU said that the European Union is not empowered to prosecute the leadership of other countries.