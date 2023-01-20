News
What will happen to Artsakh? / De Waal, Markedonov, Iskandaryan / "POWER FACTOR"
What will happen to Artsakh? / De Waal, Markedonov, Iskandaryan / "POWER FACTOR"
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics


The topic of the next edition of "POWER FACTOR" is the situation in Karabakh. The humanitarian crisis is deepening day by day as a result of the closure of the only road connecting Armenia with NKR, and Azerbaijan makes no secret of the fact that it wants to make the people of NKR leave their motherland.

When and under what circumstances can the Lachin corridor open, will Baku demand the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, and how will Russia react in this case?

Hayk Sahakyan discusses these questions with Thomas de Waal, leading researcher at the Carnegie Endowment, Sergey Markedonov, leading researcher at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of Russian MFA, and Alexander Iskandaryan, Director of the Caucasus Institute.
