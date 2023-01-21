Erdogan's personal army SADAT PMC accused of political repression in Turkey

Representatives of the National Republican Party (NRP) of Turkey have received threats from representatives of the Turkish private military company (PMC) SADAT, writes News.ru.
Reportedly, an interview with the leader of the National Republican Party Kemal Kılıcdaroglu on Turkish TV channel TV100 was suddenly interrupted by broadcast advertising of PMCs, also known as the personal army of Turkish President Erdogan. Kılıcdaroglu considered it another threat from the ruling party, after which he filed a lawsuit against the PMC in June 2022. It is noted that SADAT denied the allegations.
"Paramilitary organization SADAT was established under Turkish law with the purpose of committing crimes, it is a criminal structure," the newspaper quotes deputy head of the National Democratic Party Bulent Tezcan. According to the politician, the PMC, having Erdogan's support, is engaged in arms trade and training of terrorists.
According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, SADAT is a company established in 2012, engaged in military activities and operating "in the former colonial states. The Turkish leader disclosed this in May 2022, refuting the opposition's claims that he had alleged ties with the company and patronized its leadership.