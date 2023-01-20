Major gold deposit found in Serbia

Serbian Minister of Mines and Energy Dubravka Djedovic-Negre announced that a large deposit of gold has been found in the country, the Serbian radio telecenter RTS reported.
As the Minister stated, the deposits have been found in Zagubica municipality, in the area of Coka Rakita, which has preliminary dimensions of 500x250x80 meters.
According to preliminary results, the deposit allows the production of pure gold concentrate with a grade of over 93%.
"The discovery of a high-grade deposit in close proximity to our Timok gold project is an exciting development for the overall property package," Djedovic-Negre said, adding that the project is under analysis and requires additional research.