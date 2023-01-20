Russian FM and ICRC President discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was one of the topics of discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and ICRC head Mirjana Spoljaric, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.
Spoljaric was in Moscow on January 19-20 in Moscow.
The report noted that the humanitarian aspects of the Ukrainian crisis were the primary focus of the conversation. The Russian side expects the Committee to base its activities in this context on the principle of impartiality and its unique mandate.
Views were also exchanged on the humanitarian situation and cooperation with the Committee in Afghanistan, Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Yemen and Myanmar.
During Spoljaric's stay in Moscow, she also had meetings with the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova, the Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, and the Chairman of the Russian Red Cross Pavel Savchuk.