New Zealand's ruling party names country's next prime minister

New Zealand's Education Minister Chris Hipkins will become New Zealand's next prime minister following Jacinda Ardern's resignation, Radio New Zeland reported, citing a statement from the Labor Party.
The inner-party elections will be held on Sunday, January 22. The new Labor leader will be the country's prime minister. Hipkins was the only candidate for prime minister.
Hipkins himself has already stated that he is looking forward to his appointment to the post. He said he was really looking forward to the job and felt a surge of energy and enthusiasm. The prime ministerial candidate said he was incredibly optimistic about New Zealand's future.
Earlier, former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she slept well for the first time in a long time the day after announcing her resignation.