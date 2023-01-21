Protests prevent hundreds of tourists from leaving Machu Picchu in Peru

Hundreds of foreign tourists cannot leave the city of Machu Picchu in Peru because of the protests, reports TASS referring to the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism of the country Luis Elguero.
According to him, there are now 417 tourists in Machu Picchu, all of them cannot leave the city because of anti-government protests.
More than 300 are foreigners cannot leave because the railroad tracks have been damaged in several sections, the minister added.
Machu Picchu is the main attraction of Peru. Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit the city every year.