Ankara cancels Swedish Defense Minister's visit to Turkey because of demonstrations in Stockholm

The Turkish authorities have cancelled the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson to the country because of the anti-Turkish demonstrations in Stockholm, scheduled for January 27. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters Saturday following a meeting of Western defense heads at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
"We observe with regret that no action has been taken against our president and Turkey as a result of these disgusting actions. Therefore, at this point, the importance and meaning of Swedish Defense Minister Johnson's visit to Turkey on January 27 is no longer relevant. For this reason we have cancelled the visit," he stressed.