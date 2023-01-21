News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
British Prime Minister Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt
British Prime Minister Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Police in British Lancashire served Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a notice of fine for driving without a seat belt, RIA Novosti reported, citing local police.

"After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty," Lancashire Police said in a statement.

The man in question is Sunak. He was recording a video on his smartphone while driving, but for some reason he did not wear his seat belt. He later apologized for the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos