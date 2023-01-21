British Prime Minister Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt

Police in British Lancashire served Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a notice of fine for driving without a seat belt, RIA Novosti reported, citing local police.
"After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty," Lancashire Police said in a statement.
The man in question is Sunak. He was recording a video on his smartphone while driving, but for some reason he did not wear his seat belt. He later apologized for the incident.