Breaking Defense: Israel asked the U.S. for an F-15EX

Israel has asked the United States to allocate 25 fourth-generation fighter jets F-15EX Eagle II, the publication Breaking Defense, citing sources.
It is explained that Jerusalem intends to double the number of planes, having received from Washington.
It is known that the Israeli authorities sent a corresponding letter of request to the American side last week.
Fluctuations with the number of fighters Israel needs are due to political uncertainty in the country. There have been five national elections in less than four years.
Breaking Defense stressed that the F-15EX Eagle II can carry more missiles and bombs than any other fighter of similar class.
It is unknown at this point what decision the U.S. will make and when the response to Israel will follow.