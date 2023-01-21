NATO spokesman says Lachin corridor should be restored

NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina stressed the importance of free movement through the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia, at meetings in Yerevan and Baku, the press service of the organization reported.
He noted the need to resolve humanitarian issues and resume talks on the normalization of relations.
"Mr Colomina also exchanged views on regional security issues, including the situation in the Lachin corridor. He stressed the importance of free movement and the need to address humanitarian issues, as well as the importance of resuming talks and working towards normalisation," the report said.